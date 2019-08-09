A pleasant weekend ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A slow-moving cold front will provide a lingering shance of a shower or a thunderstorm Friday, bit overall we should see clearing skies, a less humid air mass, and pleasant temperatures.
Expect an afternoon high inthe mid 80s.
With high pressure building in, the weekend looks rather nice.
Skies will be sunny on Saturday with highs in the low 80s.
By Sunday however, we rebound back into the upper 80s, although the humidity will remain in the comfortable catagory.
We’re back into the 90s on Monday and Tuesday, with a chance of thunderstorms in the forecast for Tuesday.
