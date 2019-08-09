Police looking for suspects who stole truck with $25K worth of carpet inside

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Loveland man is hoping you’ve seen his company truck that was stolen with $25,000 worth of carpet inside.
The surveillance video given to FOX19 NOW by the owner of Carpet Depot shows the suspects going through several of their vehicles until they found keys.
The owner, William Mark Jones said the suspect and his partner stole their 26-foot truck without knowing what was inside.
"He didn’t look in the back. There are about five roles of carpet in it," he said.
Jones said they’re worth about $25,000.
“1500 pounds per role,” Jones said. “So it’s not going to be easy to get off the truck. They are evidently using it to just steal other stuff. They carpet is still on the back of the truck. A guy that saw it on 71 said the back door is broken - it’s open and the carpet is still in the truck,”
Jones told FOX19 NOW on one side of the truck reads US Flood Team, but the other side reads Carpet Depot with their phone number.
He said people are calling the number to complain about the driver, not realizing the truck has been stolen.
“It was spotted on I-71. Someone said they were driving erratically on 71. Spotted it on I-75 driving erratically. Spotted at Red Roof Inn in Colerain after they burglarized someone’s truck or van out there,” Jones said.
Police are investigating the incident.
The owner said if you see it, call police.
