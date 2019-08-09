’See something, do something’: 3 organizations team up to combat domestic violence

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Leaders of several organizations are working together to try to combat domestic violence and encourage people to speak up if they witness it.
Representatives of the YWCA and The Johnson Foundation attended the Cincinnati Reds baseball game on Thursday night to bring attention to an issue that can be devastating and deadly.
“It’s raising awareness. You know, we see something, we do something," said Yvonne, a survivor of domestic violence.
The two organizations are teaming up with the Cincinnati Reds to encourage people to take action if they see signs of domestic violence. They put messages on the ball park’s video board, ran announcements on radio broadcasts and have placed posters inside restroom stalls at Great American Ball Park.
“One in three women and one in five men are affected by domestic violence," said Jessica Shely with the YWCA. “The more people become aware, they feel empowered to act.”
Yvonne, a survivor, said she went to the YWCA shelter in 2009. Ten years later, she works with the YWCA in hopes of helping others.
“It was a very difficult time for me in my life and just being able to come back and work for this wonderful organization, be able to give back to the clients just means a lot to me," said Yvonne.
Yvonne believes that telling people what to look for and suggesting ways to help could make a world of difference for someone who may be fighting to stay alive.
“Get them into the position to be able to get the proper resources and the guidance and the support that is so greatly needed," said Yvonne.
If you or anyone you know is in a dangerous or violent situation, you can call the YWCA hotline at 513-872-9259 or at 888-872-9259.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.