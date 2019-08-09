Woman killed in Brown Co. crash

MT. ORAB, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday morning in Brown County.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Crawford-Day Road about one mile north of Bardwell-Buford Road.
Troopers say Heather Smith, 44, of Mt. Orab, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze southbound on Crawford-Day Road when she drove slightly off the left side of the road and then overcorrected, losing control of the vehicle.
The car went off the left side again, striking a ditch and a large tree.
Mrs. Smith was not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers, and was ejected from the vehicle.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Brown County Coroner’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol - Georgetown post.
