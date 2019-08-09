Wrong-way driver hits horse-drawn carriage in OTR

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (FOX19) - A car driving the wrong way struck a horse-drawn carriage head-on, injuring the driver and horse in Over-the-Rhine overnight, Cincinnati police said.
The driver and horse, named “Doc,” suffered non-life threatening injuries crash at the intersection of Central Parkway and 12th Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday, they said.
The driver sped off and remains at large.
The carriage driver was taken to a hospital with a hand injury, according to police.
The horse suffered cuts on his chest and legs and will be checked out by a vet, they said. Doc is expected to be on leave a month.
Police did not provide a description of the fleeing driver and/or vehicle.
