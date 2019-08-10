Tennessee agency: Body of Cincinnati man found in Norris Lake

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported that Kevin Beyersdofer of Cincinnati jumped off a boat into Norris Lake and did not resurface. Rescue squads found his body Saturday afternoon. (Source: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
By Erin Couch | August 10, 2019 at 6:21 PM EDT - Updated August 10 at 6:29 PM

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (FOX19) - Officials found the body of a Cincinnati 24-year-old in a Tennessee lake Saturday afternoon after he reportedly jumped off of a boat.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported that rescue squads searched Norris Lake in Campbell County and recovered the body of Kevin Beyersdofer at 3:34 p.m., around 24 hours after he was last seen.

Authorities say Beyersdofer jumped into the water from the top deck of a pontoon boat Friday afternoon and never resurfaced.

Rescue squads utilized side scan sonar verified by an underwater remote operated vehicle to locate Beyersdofer’s body.

