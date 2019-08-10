Tennessee agency: Body of Cincinnati man found in Norris Lake

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (FOX19) - Officials found the body of a Cincinnati 24-year-old in a Tennessee lake Saturday afternoon after he reportedly jumped off of a boat.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported that rescue squads searched Norris Lake in Campbell County and recovered the body of Kevin Beyersdofer at 3:34 p.m., around 24 hours after he was last seen.
Authorities say Beyersdofer jumped into the water from the top deck of a pontoon boat Friday afternoon and never resurfaced.
Rescue squads utilized side scan sonar verified by an underwater remote operated vehicle to locate Beyersdofer’s body.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.