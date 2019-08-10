Bauer shines in GABP as Reds beat Cubs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Trevor Bauer struck out 11 in his first home start and the Reds pulled to within four games of the final playoff spot in the National League.
Bauer, making his second start since being traded to Cincinnati and first at Great American Ball Park, only allowed one run over seven innings as the Reds beat the Cubs 5-2.
“We kind of talked about it as a staff coming into the series, ‘let’s get after them and lead the way,’" said Bauer. "It’s exciting. The crowd came out loud and supported us.”
The Reds’ bullpen pitched into trouble in the eighth inning, but Amir Garrett came on to escape a bases loaded, no out jam -- allowing only one run to score.
“This is an awesome feeling," said Garrett. "It’s getting tight with games – every game counts. We need this kind of energy moving forward. We want to something special.”
Aristides Aquino tied a Reds record with his fourth home run in his first nine games with the team. Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto also added solo home runs as the Reds evened the series against the first place Cubs.
