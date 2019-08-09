A cool start to great weekend weather

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The weekend is here and it looks like a good one to get outside and do your thing.
After a cool start Saturday the air will warm quickly to the middle 80s. A few spots will reach the upper 80s. The humidity will actually be lower than just comfortable, it will feel very dry and nice especially in the shade.
The dew point temperature, one measure meteorologists use to quantify humidity, will drop to as low as 44° this afternoon and when you climb out of a pool you will notice how cool it feels because of the rapid evaporation of water from your skin.
Sunday the humidity will increase and for Monday and Tuesday, with the dew point temperature back into the 70s, the heat index will be near or slighter higher than 100°.
More pleasant air is on the way late next week.
