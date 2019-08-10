Nonprofit working to stop violence in the city

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Works, a local nonprofit, is hitting the streets trying to make a difference for the violence in the city.
The group was in Lower Price Hill Friday night handing out flyers about unsolved murders.
“We are out there trying to prevent the shooting and killing. We are just trying to offer people jobs and a way out of this maddness,” Mitchell Morris with Cincinnati Works said.
Cincinnati Works said they want to remind people their help is needed and the dead are more than just a statistic.
“Each one of those kids has a child, parent, mother, family. You can’t continue letting this out - a mother walking around here at the grocery store and the killer might be right next to her,” Morris said.
As they spread the message of guns not being the answer, they were hoping the message was passed along to the people that need to hear it.
“It’s about us coming united. And you know, getting work in and stopping some of this violence. When we do petty things to each other nobody wins,” Morris said.
The group will be back out in Lower Price Hill at 4 p.m. for an event called “Unite As One Against Violence.”
