Over 900 backpacks filled with school supplies given to families in need

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -More than 900 backpacks filled with school supplies were given to families in need Saturday morning at Goebel Park in Covington.
Northern Kentucky non-profit, Northern Kentucky Harvest helped ease the back-to-school shopping to families who qualify in Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties.
“It would have been challenging because not only do I have my three grandkids, I have my boyfriend’s six grandkids going to school and it would have been nine grandkids that we would of had to buy for," said Brenda Landers.
It was not just the school supplies that the organization provided, but students received free haircuts. They also received breakfast from Frisch’s Big Boy.
“We recognized that back-to-school expenses posed a real hardship for low-income families already struggling to pay for food, housing utilities, transportation and health care,” said board of president of Northern Kentucky Harvest, Paul Gottbrath.
Gottbrath also said the need for supplies is greater this year.
“The testimony to that today is we ran out of backpacks," said Gottbrath. "I had more people needing backpacks than we were able to supply. A lot of these families are living paycheck to paycheck and are struggling just to meet basic needs.”
He says giving away a new backpack sets up each student for future success.
