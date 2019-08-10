Sunny Sunday and warmer

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - High pressure will deliver another nice day Sunday, but a more southerly flow will not only bring in a dash more humidity, it will also help to warm us into the upper-80s.
By Monday, the humidity will have returned and we will see highs near 90 degrees.
A cold front will approach Monday night and Tuesday. While we may see a few storms Monday night, we stand a better chance on Tuesday.
Highs on Tuesday will once again manage 90 degrees despite the threat of thunderstorms.
High pressure and sunshine return from Wednesday through Friday with highs in the mid- to upper-80s.
