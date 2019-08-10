Wolf advances, John McNally loses in W&S Open

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati native J.J. Wolf is one win from first ever appearance in the main draw at the Western & Southern Open.
Wolf, a Cincinnati Country Day and Ohio State product, beat Alexander Bublik in straight sets (6-3, 6-3) in the first round of qualifying. Bublik is ranked No. 71 in the world.
“It’s just the best possible situation for me,” Wolf said of playing in hometown. "I’ve got all the family and friends right there in the front row, and it makes it feel like a family event almost like you’re playing in the backyard, so it helps me relax and I can play my game.
Wolf, who recently turned pro, will play Pablo Carreno Busta (World No. 50) Sunday morning at 11 a.m. on Grandstand with a spot in the main draw on the line.
Mcnally, Wolf’s former teammate at Ohio State, lost his first ever match at the W&S Open in three sets to Federico Delbonis (6-3, 0-6, 2-6). McNally, a Madeira native, has two-years of eligibility remaining at Ohio State.
“Stepping on the court I got goosebumps everywhere,” McNally said. “I remember watching Pete Sampras here, I’d watch Federer here, I’d watch the greatest players in the world, some of the best of all time here on these courts and it’s 15 minutes away from my house.”
