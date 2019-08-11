Animal rescue: Dogs ‘terribly hurt’ after found neglected in Middletown yard

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A Middletown animal rescue is calling for support after recovering four dogs Friday night who had been badly neglected.
Joseph’s Legacy officials reported on their Facebook page they responded to an emergency call to a home in Middletown that indicated six dogs were left in a yard after their owner was evicted.
Neighbors reported to the rescue the dogs were fighting each other, had no food or water, and that they were badly injured.
Upon arrival, Joseph’s Legacy and Riders For Life got to work to get the dogs back to a safe place to receive immediate medical attention.
All of the dogs sustained wounds but two were worse than others, the rescue says. They are in the care of a 24-hour emergency vet clinic.
Rescue officials say as of Sunday afternoon, vets were forced to give one of the dogs a plasma transfusion after he developed disseminated intravascular coagulation. Vets say he has a 50% chance of making it.
The second dog is doing better but still draining from her wounds, the rescue reported.
Joseph’s Legacy says they are aware of who the owner is and will take proper measures to make sure the dogs can “ultimately have their justice.”
Joseph’s Legacy asks if anyone is interested in fostering any of the dogs to apply on their website. They are also calling for donations, which can be made via PayPal or through their website.
