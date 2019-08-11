Bengals drop preseason opener to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO (FOX19) - Andy Dalton was efficient in one series, but the Bengals dropped their preseason opener to the Chiefs 38-17 on Saturday night.
Dalton completed seven of nine passes for 80 yards in a game-opening drive that resulted in a one-yard touchdown run by rookie running back Trayveon Williams, who finished with 18 total yards and one touchdown.
Auden Tate had three catches for 42 yards. Tyler Boyd pulled in three receptions for 25 yards. Josh Malone added two catches for 23 yards.
Rookie quarterback Ryan Finley threw a touchdown and an interception. He completed 13 of 19 passes for 109 yards.
The Bengals second preseason game is another road trip against the Redskins on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
