Church makes longest ice cream sundae in Cincinnati

WESTWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s longest ice cream sundae was made at Westwood United Methodist Church on Sunday.
Organizers say it was all in an effort to bring people together and what better way to do it than with ice cream.
All of it was a fifth-grader’s idea who won the church’s challenge when asked to create a way to help bring members of the community together.
“I came up with this idea because, first off, everybody loves ice cream," Jack Crego said. “There are tons of ice cream socials going on around the world, so why not have a super-sized ice cream social right here?"
It was complete with more than 100 gallons of ice cream provided by Kroger.
“It’s just a way of saying, hey, we want to be a part of the community, and we want the community to be a part of us," Westwood United Methodist Church Pastor Lee Strawhun said.
The event was held in conjunction with Westwood Second Saturdays.
The Cincinnati Fire Department joined in on the fun, too.
“A big part of this wasn’t just hey lets have fun, but also how can we give back to the community as well in multiple different ways," said Beth Anne Crego, another Westwood United Methodist Church pastor.
Organizers say Home Depot donated 715 feet of gutter for this event, which will be given to Habitat for Humanity, an organization dedicated to helping build affordable homes.
