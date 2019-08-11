Cincinnati Works help put an end to gun violence with peace event

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -At least two shootings happened within seven hours of each other Sunday morning and one local leader is trying to bring the community together to help end gun violence.
Cincinnati Works hosted an event Sunday afternoon on Eighth Street viaduct called “To Stop the Violence."
They have been out in the community trying to reach residents all weekend and they say they will not stop until they see a change.
At least two shootings happened within seven hours of each other Sunday morning.
Police were called to the 500 block of Orient Avenue for a shooting at 4:30 a.m. Once they arrived, 31-year-old Beniot Essex was found dead at the scene.
At 11: 30 a.m. another shooting happened where one woman was killed and another victim was injured in South Fairmount.
“Of course it’s heartbreaking. It’s so many good people so many organizations trying to fight this senseless homicides and senseless shooting. It always hurts when something like this happens," said Mitch Morris with Cincinnati Works.
PREVIOUS | Woman killed in South Fairmount shooting
This all happened just one week after the Dayton mass shooting.
Morris is trying to help spread the anti-violence message.
“We want to let them know there’s plenty of help out here for them," said Morris. "Whatever you might be struggling with if your misunderstood or whatever you’re dealing with,before you pull that trigger come and talk to somebody.”
He believes a variety of different issues such as trauma, unemployment and mental health are the leading causes to ongoing violence.
He says he wants to help people that gun violence is not worth risking any life or being sent life in prison.
“There’s too much hatred going on out here. Why do you hate each other so much,” said Morris. “I don’t understand that, so we got to show them how to love and how to be loved.”
Morris is planning to have another community outreach Aug. 24 in Avondale.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.