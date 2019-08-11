Head-on crash in Decatur Co. leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - A Florida woman died in a head-on crash in a Decatur County crash Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police.
Police responded to State Route 46 near County Road 750 West in Decatur County around 2:40 p.m.
They say a minivan driven by 61-year-old Wanda Lutane of Columbus, Indiana went across the center lines of SR-46 while traveling westbound. Her car then went into the path of a Toyota Camry, which was being driven by Maria Verona Garcia, 42, of West Palm Beach, Florida.
Following a subsequent head-on collision Garcia’s car flipped over. Everyone involved in the crash then became trapped in their vehicles.
Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. Lutane was transported by air transportation to an Indianapolis hospital for serious injuries. A passenger in Garcia’s vehicle was transported for non-life-threatening injuries.
It is not clear to police why Lutane’s vehicle crossed the center lines. They say toxicology results are pending to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role.
