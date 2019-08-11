Late collapse costs Reds finale against Cubs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kris Bryant hit a go-ahead three-run home run off Michael Lorenzen as the Cubs rallied to split a four-game series at Great American Ball Park with a 6-3 win.
Lorenzen, who didn’t record an out in his appearance on Friday night, allowed a single and a home run to the only batters he faced on Sunday.
The Reds built a three-run lead in the early innings behind run scoring hits from Joey Votto and Aristides Aquino. Aquino extended his hitting streak to eight games.
Eugenio Suarez connected on his 33rd home run of the season to give All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo a 3-0 lead in the middle innings.
Manager David Bell lifted Castillo with two outs in the seventh inning after a Jayson Heward infield single. Lorenzen then allowed a single to Nicholas Castellanos and the home run to Bryant.
The Reds and Cubs split the four-game series and the Reds remain seven games back in the NL Central standings.
The Reds start a new series Monday night against the Washington Nationals.
