Madisonville barbershop to give out free back-to-school haircuts for boys

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - A Cincinnati barbershop will open its doors to cut hair for free Aug. 18.
The event next Sunday marks the 11th year Madisonville barbershop Distinguished Cuts has held their back-to-school event.
Barbers there say they try to cut hair for at least 50 boys, but they usually end up cutting more hair.
There will be food, music and students will receive back to school supplies.
The event starts at 9 a.m. and is expected to last until 2 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.