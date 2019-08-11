1 person shot in Fairfield subdivision, transported to hospital by Air Care

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was transported to the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon in a Fairfield subdivision, according to Fairfield police.
Authorities say at 3:13 p.m. they responded to a report of a 57-year-old man shot in the 5000 block of Sigmon Way. He was then transported by Air Care to UC Medical Center.
As of Saturday evening, the shooting remains an ongoing investigation by the Fairfield Police Department.
This is a developing story. FOX19 will update it as more information becomes known.
