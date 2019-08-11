Reds’ Aquino ties MLB home run record

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - “The Punisher” is now punishing the record books.
Reds rookie outfielder Aristides Aquino hit three home runs on Saturday night and tied Trevor Story as the only two players in the modern era of Major League Baseball to hit seven home runs in their first ten games.
Aquino homered in his first three at-bats and became the first rookie in baseball history to hit a home run in three consecutive innings.
“We’re so happy for him," said David Bell Not only is he hitting home runs, but he’s doing it in meaningful games.”
Aquino hit half of the Reds’ six home runs in a 10-1 over the first place Chicago Cubs. He now has seven home runs in his first 28 career at-bats.
Aquino walked and struck out in his final two plate appearances.
Sonny Gray pitched six shutout innings to lower his earned run average to 3.10.
