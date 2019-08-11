2 trapped in Colerain Twp. single vehicle crash

Colerain Twp., Ohio. (FOX19) -Two people were trapped after the driver of the vehicle crashed into a utility pole.
Colerain Township of Fire and EMS Special Project Manager Robert Rielage says it happened on Compton at Pippin Roads at 10:57 a.m.
Two people were injured. The passenger was quickly removed, but the driver was trapped by heavy damage.
Both were transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Their conditions are unknown at this time and the accident remains under investigation.
