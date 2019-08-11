Warmer and more humid on Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - High pressure continues to dominate our weather with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid- and upper-80s.
Once again tonight we will see clear to partly cloudy skies and low temps by morning in the mid-60s.
Monday will be a bit warmer and more humid in advance of a cold front that will push through the region Monday night and Tuesday.
Expect high temps on both Monday and Tuesday in the upper-80s to low-90s.
Showers and thunderstorms return to the area Monday night and Tuesday. Some of these could be strong to severe with the primary threat being damaging winds. Large hail and very heavy rainfall may also occur.
Dry conditions return for the second half of the upcoming week.
