Warmer temperatures are on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - High pressure will deliver sunny and dry conditions to the Tri-State this afternoon. Daytime highs are expected to reach the mid/upper 80s.
Showers and thunderstorms will return to the area Monday night and Tuesday morning. A few storms may be strong/severe with large hail, heavy rain and strong wind gusts as the primary concerns. The threat for thunderstorms will also be in Tuesday afternoon’s forecast. Heat index values will be around 100 degrees!
Dry conditions will return for the second half of the workweek.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.