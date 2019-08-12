Batter up: MLB announces Reds, league 2020 season schedule

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We are barely rounding third and heading for home in the 2019 MLB season schedule, but the league is already announcing their 2020 slate.
Monday afternoon, MLB put out the schedule for 2020 which will feature, for the third consecutive year, all 30 clubs scheduled to play on Opening Day.
The season kicks off Thursday, March 26. If every team has their game as scheduled that day, this will be the first season since 1968 where every team in the majors plays on the same day, the MLB says.
Part of the 2020 highlights include the Texas Rangers first game at their new home, Globe Life Field, the Marlins and Mets playing in the Puerto Rico Series at the end of April, and the 91st All Star game set to be held at the Dodger’s home in Los Angeles.
This is in addition to the recently announced 'MLB at Field of Dream’s game Aug. 13 between the White Sox and Yankees.
The Reds will begin the season at home against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Also of note for Reds fans, Cincinnati will travel to Yankees Stadium in April for a weekend series.
The Reds will also see the Red Sox come to town in the middle of the week in the middle of September.
Times for games have yet to be announced.
Check out the full schedule for the Reds and all of Major League Baseball below:
