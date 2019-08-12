Caty McNally loses in straight sets in hometown debut

Caty McNally loses in straight sets in hometown debut
By Joe Danneman | August 12, 2019 at 1:37 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 3:02 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Playing in her first match in her hometown tournament, Cincinnati native Caty McNally lost to Elise Mertens 7-5, 6-0 in the first round of the Western & Southern Open.

McNally, the youngest player in the field at 17-years-old, recently turned pro and faced the world’s 20th ranked player in the main draw on Center Court in Mason.

McNally showed well in the first set, breaking Mertens’ serve to take a 4-2 lead. Mertens immediately answered by breaking McNally’s serve and dominated the rest of the match with several world class winners.

“Playing on Center Court was a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to play there ever since I was young. That was definitely checked off the bucket list today and I can’t wait to get out there and compete again,” she said.

McNally, who won the doubles championship this month at the WTA’s Citi Open, will play doubles at the Western & Southern Open.

