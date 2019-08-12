Dayton pub raises money for first responders, victims of mass shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An Oregon District bar held a fundraiser Sunday to assist the victims and first responders involved in the Aug. 4 deadly mass shooting.
The scene in the Oregon District was much different Sunday night, exactly one week after the deadly mass shooting that killed nine people and left dozens injured.
“I guess its hard to explain ... something of that magnitude, it’s hard to wrap your mind around it," said Chad Werra, general manager of Troll Pub Dayton. “I’ve only lived here for two years, and the sense of community I feel is overwhelming."
Werra said Dayton, especially the Oregon District has always felt like home, and he knew he needed to do something to help his neighbors heal after Sunday’s attack.
That’s why his bar hosted a fundraiser Sunday to honor the victims and first responders affected by the shooting.
Chad says 100% of the proceeds will be sent to The Dayton Foundation.
Rachel Shafeek grew up in this area. She helped organize tonight’s event.
“We’re not giving up. The tornadoes, then this," Shafeek said. “It’s just been one thing after another."
Within 30 minutes of the doors opening, dozens of people were inside eating, drinking and helping this bar raise money for its community.
Werra said the pub raised almost $3,000 on Sunday night.
“It just feels good to be a part of something," Werra said.
A similar fundraiser is expected to be held at Ned Peppers next weekend.
