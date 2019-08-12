First Alert Weather Day: 3 a.m. - 7 a.m. Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the FOX19 NOW viewing area in a SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms overnight with the main threat coming from 3 a.m. - 7 a.m.
A few showers or a light thunderstorm is possible during evening but the threat of severe thunderstorm wind gusts occurs well after midnight.
I cannot rule out a pop up shower Tuesday afternoon and again Wednesday but after Tuesday morning most areas will be dry until Wednesday or Thursday.
In addition to dry weather it looks hot and humid from Saturday through Wednesday next week.
