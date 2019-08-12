Kyle Plush: Attorneys for family to announce filing of wrongful death suit

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Attorneys for the family of Kyle Plush said Monday they will announce the filing of a wrongful death suit in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.
A news conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Gerhardstein & Branch law firm in downtown Cincinnati.
“The suit will detail a deteriorating Cincinnati 911 program in the months leading up to Kyle’s death on April 10, 2018," a news release states. "The City’s own reviews of the 9-1-1 failures did not reveal the mishandling of each of Kyle Plush’s calls for help. The goal of this lawsuit is to uncover the 9-1-1 problems that lead to Kyle’s death.”
Plush, 16, suffocated to death inside a 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan parked at Seven Hills School in Madisonville despite calling 911 twice to plead for help as he was trapped.
He died due to “asphyxiation due to chest compression” after becoming pinned by a folding seat in the vehicle, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Kyle’s body was not found for hours. His father finally located him in the van when he went looking for his son after he didn’t return home from school
One of the attorneys representing the family, Al Gerhardstein, is prominent in civil rights and is known for getting results.
Gerhardstein recently announced the city and Kroger Company agreed to pay a total of $240,000 to settle the claim of excessive force after a Cincinnati police officer used a Taser on an 11-year-old girl. The police department then changed its use of force policy for Taser use.
Gerhardstein is best known nationally as lead counsel for James Obergefell in the Supreme Court’s marriage equality decision Obergefell v. Hodges.
He also has been an advocate on behalf of prisoners and victims of police misconduct.
In 2001, Gerhardstein and co-counsel filed a class action on behalf of the Cincinnati Black United Front and Ohio ACLU challenging the use of excessive force and racial profiling by the Cincinnati Police Department.
The case was resolved through the historic Collaborative Agreement that established wide-reaching community policing reforms in the department that made it a national model for other agencies.
City Council promptly took action following Kyle’s death and pledged sweeping changes to emergency response procedures.
They held a series of public meetings during a public inquiry, hours-long sessions Kyle’s family patiently sat through as they sought answers.
During one meeting, Kyle’s family walked out of City Hall after one of their relatives said Councilman Wendell Young “crossed the line.”
Young told the family: “On the day you lost your son, it seems to me everything that could possibly go wrong went wrong. I don’t know that any level of finger-pointing or witch-hunting is going to change that.”
Then, a few minutes later, he added: "I suspect that there will be attempts to do what the law allows to be done to try to, in some way, to make up for what happened with you. But there's no amount of money that's going to make you happy. There's no amount of..."
Kyle's father, Ron Plush, called out: "This isn't about money!"
He wiped tears off his face.
Young kept talking "I believe that there's no amount of blame that's going to make the situation better. So I think at the end -"
Kyle's uncle jumped up and yelled: "You know what, stop this right here. This is the most insensitive thing I've ever heard! You guys were doing wonderful til this guy started talking. I'm tired. You've crossed the line! You have crossed the line."
Kyle’s father, uncle and two other relatives stalked out.
The exchange visibly shook council members.
Young later apologized.
The Plushes returned for more meetings that would follow over the coming months.
They publicly supported Council’s approval of $454,000 to increase 911 staff and to improve technology at the 911 center as part of a 12-month action plan.
Kyle’s father told Council the family was still searching for answers and wouldn’t stop seeking those in an effort to spare other families pain.
Over the past year, FOX19 NOW has done a series of stories looking at several incidents with questionable responses by police and/or call takers.
Last year, documents released to FOX19 NOW showed alleged mismanagement within the emergency communication center for years amid a revolving door of managers.
Some former city employees returned to testify in the public meetings following Kyle’s death.
That included Assistant Police Chief Dave Bailey, who reiterated the communication center suffered issues for at least the last decade.
The 911 center, traditionally run by the police department, was moved to civilian control after issues erupted with the fire department, and then reverted back to police control in recent years.
It also has struggled with staffing problems, inadequate training, and cellphone call routing leaving some calls unanswered.
Current employees such as Captain Jeff Butler also gave analysis. Butler had repeatedly expressed concern the 911 center was underfunded.
He filed a federal lawsuit in September 2017 against the city, then-City Manager Harry Black and Assistant City Manager Sheila Hill-Christian.
It alleged he was retaliated against “for challenging their blatant misuse of state tax funds which should have been utilized for emergency services and instead were unlawfully utilized for general Cincinnati budget purposes.”
Butler was in charge of the city’s 911 emergency communication center since January 3, 2016, but claims he was stripped of his managerial duties “with virtually no notice” on January 1, 2017.
Butler claims Black also misused federal Homeland Security grant money.
After Kyle’s death, the city took oversight of the 911 center away from the police department and returned it to civilian control.
The city also launched a new system called Smart911 designed to make it easier for first responders to find 911 callers in an emergency.
Once people register for it, their emergency information will automatically be displayed to call takers when they dial 911.
The Plush family and city leaders attended the National Emergency Number Association Conference last summer.
The Plushes also established a foundation in their son’s memory.
Kyle Plush Answer The Call Foundation" calls for improved 911 systems in Cincinnati and nationally.
The tragedy caused them to realize all 911 systems in America must be equipped with GPS mapping technology to assist emergency responders so they have the ability to quickly pinpoint callers just like Uber drivers.
Meanwhile, as part of reforms in the wake of Kyle’s death, City Council hired two firms to conduct independent investigations at an estimated cost of $186,000.
Consultants analyzed how the city’s 911 call takers and police responded to Kyle’s calls for help.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters also conducted a separate probe into Kyle’s death.
It concluded no criminal charges would be filed.
Kyle’s family, however, was deeply troubled with the city’s independent consultants and upset with the results of those investigations.
The findings were released in November.
The reports called for an overhaul to 911 center procedures and cross-training between police, 911 call takers and other reforms.
It also found much fault with the 911 dispatchers’s handling of the call and the police internal investigation into Kyle’s death, though the investigations cleared Cincinnati police’s response.
The findings didn’t go deep enough for the Plush family.
They sought more solutions and noted the consultants didn’t even conduct new interviews of Cincinnati’s officers and dispatchers.
Ron Plush told City Council he found the independent consultant’s report “very disturbing.”
“As I sit here and talk through this, I have no reason to believe that if someone called 911 trapped in a van that this wouldn’t happen again. What has changed since that time that has prevented that? And that is what our family is focused on," he asked back in November.
His wife, Jill Plush, told Council: “This report is not enough!"
She called for “good technology”, dedicated employees and “the process, and I think that’s where the breakdown was, the process. ..When you don’t have strong leadership, everything below it crumbles.”
Council had turned to an outside investigation after they and the Plush family were less than impressed by Cincinnati Police’s probe.
It fell short of answering critical questions and City Council members and the Plush family had to pull more information out by asking a series of questions and holding more meetings.
Bodycam video from two responding Cincinnati police officers shows them during the search for the Kyle. They remained in their cruiser and did not out to look.
Police Chief Eliot Isaac initially repeatedly said nobody was to blame for what happened. His agency’s report concluded they acted appropriately.
He defended the response by officers and 911 call takers when he addressed council on May 13 and said they were heartbroken.
He has, however, admitted there were some failures and improvements are needed.
Late last year, the chief announced Cincinnati police officers would now be required to get out of patrol cars and search by foot, among other changes, when they respond to many calls.
The head of the union that represents Cincinnati police, asked the city to close the “unending investigation” into Kyle’s death.
A Hamilton County deputy sheriff who was at Seven Hills working an off-duty traffic detail the day Kyle died searched on foot for him.
Both the teen’s 911 calls had technical problems, the city has said.
The run also came out as a woman who locked herself in a car, he said Tuesday.
He reiterated Tuesday none of the officers involved did anything wrong, procedurally or policy-wise.
“If those officers wouldn’t known what was going on. there wouldn’t have been a car window safe within a mile. They would’ve done everything they could’ve to save a life.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.