Prosecution, charges for 100 grams of pot in Cincinnati or less to be dismissed

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - All prosecutions and charges against people for 100 grams of marijuana or less in the City of Cincinnati will be dismissed immediately.
Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman says his office was notified about the decision Monday by City Solicitor Paula Boggs Meuthing and City Manager Patrick Duhaney.
A new ordinance decriminalizing up to 100 grams of marijuana for recreational use in the city went into effect in July.
“The data shows that 86% of those being charged are African American men and I would like to thank all my colleagues who voted in the affirmative to decriminalize possession of 100 grams or less of marijuana,” said Smitherman.
A city spokesman released a statement in response to questions about how the ordinance will work:
“Ordinance 175-2019 does not legalize the possession or use of marijuana. It does, however, eliminate the financial punishment associated with the possession and non-public use of less than 100 grams of marijuana. The ordinance allows City law enforcement to cite individuals under a new City law which carries no criminal fine, CMC Sec. 910-23, rather than under the State code. Also, an offense cited under this section is not required by the City to be reported as a criminal conviction. Ordinance 175-2019 does not have any broader application.”
Smitherman says he plans to move forward with a charter amendment that will require the city to take a proactive approach to expungement.
