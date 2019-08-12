Rain and thunderstorms return tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dry and warm conditions are on the way today. Daytime highs are expected to be around 90 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms will return to the area Tuesday morning. The threat for thunderstorms will also be in Tuesday afternoon’s forecast. A few storms may be strong/severe with large hail, heavy rain and strong wind gusts as the primary concerns. . Heat index values will be around 100 degrees!
Dry conditions will return for the second half of the workweek.
