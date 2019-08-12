2 children, 1 adult seriously hurt in Butler County fire

TRENTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Two children and one adult are seriously hurt in a residential fire in Butler County and undergoing treatment at hospitals early Monday, Trenton fire officials said.
Crews responded to a fire report with multiple injuries in the 400 block of E State Street about 3:30 a.m.
The children and adult escaped from a first-story window, Trenton fire officials tell FOX19 NOW.
One of the children was airlifted to Dayton Children’s Hospital by Careflight, they said.
The other child and adult were taken by paramedics to area hospitals, they said.
The cause remains under investigation: “No word on a cause at this time," fire officials tell us.
We are checking on the extent of injuries. So far, all we have been told is they suffered smoke inhalation.
FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.