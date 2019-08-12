Suspended Pike County sheriff returns to court Monday

WAVERLY, Ohio (FOX19) -The suspended Pike County sheriff is set to return to court Monday morning.
Charlie Reader, 45, is scheduled to appear in Pike County Common Pleas Court for a 10 a.m. pretrial hearing.
Reader is accused of taking loans from subordinates and cars from the sheriff’s office impound lot.
He has pleaded not guilty to eight felonies and eight misdemeanors during his time in office including conflict of interest, theft in office, theft, tampering with evidence, tampering with records and security writing by deception.
Reader agreed to a suspension on July 10, saying the seven month investigation “adversely affected the functioning of the office and has caused debilitating stress to me.”
In court documents, Reader stated, “I can no longer discharge the functions and duties of the officer of sheriff and authorize the special prosecutor to submit a judgment entry of provisional suspension.”
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who has called for Reader to resign, has said the sheriff’s indictment won’t impact the pending murder cases against four suspects charged in the gruesome 2016 shootings of eight people from the Rhoden family, the case that put Reader in the national spotlight.
Reader has been sheriff since 2015.
