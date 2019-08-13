Allegiant offering new flights to West Palm Beach from CVG airport

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Allegiant announced new plans to offer nonstop flights from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to West Palm Beach, Florida Tuesday morning.
“We’re excited to add another sensational destination to our service in Cincinnati with this new service Palm Beach International,” Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue Drew Wells said. “We’re certain that area travelers will love having a convenient, affordable option to get to the Sunshine State.”
According to airline officials, tickets can be purchased for as low as $49.
“We are pleased with Allegiant’s addition of year-round, nonstop service to sunny Palm Beach right before the winter season,” chief executive officer Candace McGraw. “With this addition, Allegiant now serves 21 nonstop destinations from CVG.”
The new flight plans start Nov. 25, flights will run twice a week.
