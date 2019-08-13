Aquino makes MLB history in Reds loss

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Aristides Aquino set a Major League record for home runs to start a career in a series opening loss to the Washington Nationals.
Aquino, just named the National League player of the week, hit his eighth home run in his first twelve games -- the most by a player in MLB history in his first twelve games.
“I want to go out there and do the best job I can do,” Aquino said via a translator. “I just think it’s perfect timing.”
Starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani allowed six runs in four innings, but the Reds rallied to make it close in the ninth inning. Phillip Ervin hit a solo home run and Joey Votto plated Jose Iglesias with a two-out double to pull the Reds within one run of forcing extra innings. Josh VanMeter fouled out to third base with runners on first and second to end the game.
“It’s never tougher if it’s (a loss) by one run or two runs or three,” said manager David Bell. “It would’ve been a great comeback win, but we came up short.”
The loss drops the Reds to 56-61.
