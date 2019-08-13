Area bars, restaurants donating portion of Tuesday sales to Dayton shooting victims

Cincinnati bars helping out Dayton shooting victims
By Maytal Levi | August 13, 2019 at 11:16 AM EDT - Updated August 13 at 11:16 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some area bars and restaurants are planning to donate a portion of their Tuesday sales to the Dayton shooting victims.

Ten percent of alcohol sales at the following locations will go to the victims of the Aug. 4 shooting in the Oregon District:

  • Keystone Bar & Grill - Hyde Park, Covington, Clifton
  • Mt. Adams Pavilion
  • The Sandbar
  • The Lackman
  • The Righteous Room
  • Igby’s
  • The St. Clair
  • Roosevelt Room
  • Rosedale in OTR
  • Hightail in Mt. Adams
  • Keystone’s Mac Shack in Clifton
  • Low Spark
  • The Stretch

Money raised will go toward the nine victims’ funeral expenses and medical bills for those who were injured in the shooting.

