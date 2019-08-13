Area bars, restaurants donating portion of Tuesday sales to Dayton shooting victims

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some area bars and restaurants are planning to donate a portion of their Tuesday sales to the Dayton shooting victims.
Ten percent of alcohol sales at the following locations will go to the victims of the Aug. 4 shooting in the Oregon District:
- Keystone Bar & Grill - Hyde Park, Covington, Clifton
- Mt. Adams Pavilion
- The Sandbar
- The Lackman
- The Righteous Room
- Igby’s
- The St. Clair
- Roosevelt Room
- Rosedale in OTR
- Hightail in Mt. Adams
- Keystone’s Mac Shack in Clifton
- Low Spark
- The Stretch
Money raised will go toward the nine victims’ funeral expenses and medical bills for those who were injured in the shooting.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.