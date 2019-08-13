Busy street in Erlanger now school zone after 2 students struck by cars

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - A busy street in Erlanger will now be considered a school zone following following two-student related accidents, according to city officials.
Commonwealth Avenue and Baker Street is now considered a school zone.
In March of last year, a series of meetings with city officials took place to talk about young students crossing the busy road during school hours. Two students had already been struck the previous month.
Officials say City Council passed an ordinance in May of 2018. Construction began in December of last year and it was completed just a few months ago.
"We are confident this added attention to the intersection will ensure motorists take more care traveling through this area and pay more attention during school hours, “ City Administrator Matt Kremer said.
