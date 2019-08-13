Coast Guard searching Ohio River for BB Riverboats employee who fell into the water

August 13, 2019 at 3:57 PM EDT - Updated August 13 at 4:12 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Coast Guard and Boone County Water Rescue are searching the Ohio River for a BB Riverboats employee that fell into the water Tuesday morning.

Video shows the employee falling into the river between a barge and a boat around 10:30 a.m., Coast Guard officials said.

According to Newport Fire officials, this is a recovery effort and no longer a rescue.

BB Riverboats is not commenting at this time.

