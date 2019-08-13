Coast Guard searching Ohio River for BB Riverboats employee who fell into the water

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Coast Guard and Boone County Water Rescue are searching the Ohio River for a BB Riverboats employee that fell into the water Tuesday morning.
Video shows the employee falling into the river between a barge and a boat around 10:30 a.m., Coast Guard officials said.
According to Newport Fire officials, this is a recovery effort and no longer a rescue.
BB Riverboats is not commenting at this time.
