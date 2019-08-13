Dayton officials to address new information in mass shooting investigation

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - City officials say they along with Dayton police will give an update on the investigation into the mass shooting that killed nine people Aug. 4.
This comes a day after federal authorities announced charges against Ethan Kollie, 24, of Kettering in connection with the shooting.
Kollie, a friend of gunman Connor Betts, 24, is charged with federally lying on federal firearms forms in order to purchase weapons and with illegally possessing those weapons.
He bought Betts’ body armor, a gun accessory and a 100-round double drum magazine, according to federal authorities.
The shooting happened in the Oregon District on E. Fifth Street at 1 a.m. when Betts opened fire with a .223 caliber rifle.
Dayton Police Chief Robert Biehl was also able to confirm that the shooter modified the firearm to have it function as a rifle.
The chief also said he can confirm at least 14 of the people injured, were injured by gunfire.
Dayton Fire Chief Jeffrey Payne said 37 total patients were treated at local hospitals. He said they suffered injuries ranging from gunshots, to injuries from being trampled, to lacerations from broken glass.
Police also confirm that one of the nine shooting victims was the shooter’s sister, Megan K. Betts.
Megan, who was 22, was the youngest victim; the oldest was 57.
The victims are: Lois L. Oglesby, 27, Saeed Saleh, 38, Derrick R. Fudge, 57, Logan M. Turner, 30, Nicholas P. Cumer, 25, Thomas J. McNichols, 25, Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36, Monica E. Brickhouse, 39, and Megan Betts.
