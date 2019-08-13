Duke Energy grants $205,000 to seven projects helping job growth in the tri-state

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Duke Energy announced $205,000 in grants to seven redevelopment projects with the goal of stimulating growth and job creation in Greater Cincinnati’s urban cores.
According to company officials, the grants are a part of their “Urban Revitalization” initiative.
Duke Energy has awarded over $2 million to 72 projects in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky since 2011.
“We recognized the economy was still feeble and communities were continuing to struggle," President of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky Amy Spiller said. “As we spoke to community groups and studied the landscape, we repeatedly found individuals and organizations that wanted to make or facilitate investments in the region’s urban cores but lacked the financial resources to jump-start their projects.”
Spiller says the grant money helps project workers accomplish their goals.
“The Urban Revitalization grants are catalysts,” said Spiller. “They help individuals and groups overcome major obstacles. And, once projects are complete, neighboring properties become prime prospects for their own redevelopment.
A full breakdown of which projects in the tri-state received grant money is available on their website.
