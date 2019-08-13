Early Heavy Rain & Storms

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER morning continues as periods of heavy rain and lightning developed overnight creating some areas of standing and high water on roads early this morning. However, as we approach 6am to 7am most of our severe chances or heavy rain will begin to taper off. Then as we go into the afternoon hours I cannot rule out a pop up shower this afternoon, however it will be scattered with highs in the upper 80’s
Overall the remainder of the week looks mainly dry, with lower humidity on Wednesday through Friday with highs in the mid 80’s. This weekend the humidity cranks back up as our dry pattern continues with highs near 90 degrees. I do not see a break in our dry pattern probably until the middle of next week, so keep watering those lawns and late season gardens.
