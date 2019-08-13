Early Heavy Rain & Storms

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER morning continues as periods of heavy rain and lightning developed overnight creating some areas of standing and high water on roads early this morning. However, as we approach 6am to 7am most of our severe chances or heavy rain will begin to taper off. Then as we go into the afternoon hours I cannot rule out a pop up shower this afternoon, however it will be scattered with highs in the upper 80’s