A few showers and thunderstorms are possible today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It is going to be a warm and muggy day. Daytime highs will reach the upper 80s. However, when you factor in the humidity it will feel like the mid to upper 90s. Watch for showers and thunderstorms as low pressure rotates through the area.
Outside of a few showers and thunderstorms possible tomorrow afternoon, daytime highs will reach the mid 80s.
Dry conditions will return by Thursday. Warm and humid conditions will return this weekend.
