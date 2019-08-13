Flood Advisory for northern suburbs

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with a flood advisory is up until 7:30 a.m. for parts of the northern Cincinnati suburbs in Butler and Warren counties.
Periods of heavy rain are expected to slow your morning commute, and make sure you watch for standing and high water on the roads.
You might want to leave early and give yourself a few extra minutes, especially if you are heading out before dawn.
The heaviest rain is expected to taper off between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Another pop-up shower is possible this afternoon. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies and a high temperature in the upper 80s.
The rest of the week looks mainly dry with lower humidity Wednesday through Friday.
Highs will be in the mid-80s.
Muggy air will filter back into the Tri-State this weekend as our dry pattern continues with highs near 90.
