Man accused of fracturing toddler’s skull

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is accused of fracturing a toddler’s skull and causing other serious injuries, according to Cincinnati police.
William Harper, 32, of North Fairmount is scheduled to face a Hamilton County judge on a felonious assault charge at 9 a.m. Tuesday, court records show.
He was arrested Monday in the alleged attack on May 6.
Cincinnati police charged him after reviewing medical records and obtaining statements of admission, a criminal complaint states.
