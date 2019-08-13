Man accused of fracturing toddler’s skull

William Harper
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | August 13, 2019 at 8:30 AM EDT - Updated August 13 at 8:30 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is accused of fracturing a toddler’s skull and causing other serious injuries, according to Cincinnati police.

William Harper, 32, of North Fairmount is scheduled to face a Hamilton County judge on a felonious assault charge at 9 a.m. Tuesday, court records show.

He was arrested Monday in the alleged attack on May 6.

Cincinnati police charged him after reviewing medical records and obtaining statements of admission, a criminal complaint states.

