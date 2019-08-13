Man shot in Fairfield dies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man shot in Fairfield on Saturday has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Tika Katel, 57, was pronounced dead early Tuesday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
He was shot in the 5000 block of Sigmon Way about 3:10 p.m. Saturday and airlifted to the hospital.
The shooting investigation continues.
We are attempting to get an update from Fairfield police and will update this story once we do.
