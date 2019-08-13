Middletown Police Chief announces retirement after 30 years in department

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Middletown Police Chief Rodney Muterspaw announced Monday he will be retiring in January after 30 years with the department.
Chief Muterspaw was promoted to chief in 2014 after serving in several positions such as a patrol officer, detective, special operations sergeant and Deputy Chief of Police.
He has had many accomplishments throughout the years such as the Middletown NAACP Leadership Award, Martin Luther King Drum Leadership Award and the Kingswell Impact Middletown History Maker Award.
“I commend Chief Muterspaw on his distinguished career with the city,” said City Manager Doug Adkins. “He has made tremendous strides in the transparency and community involvement that the police department is now known for. We thank him for his service in helping to make Middletown a great place to live, work and play.”
The chief also served in many boards including the Butler County Chiefs of Police Association and the Butler County Safety Council Executive Board.
The department will be holding internal chief testing before announcing a new chief later this year.
“We have exceptional, high energy, passionate leaders ready to take over and move the department into the next decade,” said Chief Muterspaw. “I’m excited for what they’re going to bring to the table.”
