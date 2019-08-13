Muggy weather continues tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A few brief, light showers or thunderstorms are possible through mid evening. All showers will dissipate by midnight.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms could develop in a few spots once again Wednesday, but most locations will not see rain.
The next seven days will be warm to hot and humid, and each day has the small chance that an isolated shower or small thunderstorm will pop up. This is because conditions are just barely favorable for a shower to pop up.
In practical terms, what it means is that there is no rain in the forecast: You can be confident you will have to water your lawn or garden.
Because of the nature of isolated warm season thunderstorms one or two locations each day may receive too much rain while a short distance away the soil remains parched.
For the next two weeks, air temperatures are expected to be near average for late-August, and rainfall mostly spotty.
