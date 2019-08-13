Officer-involved shooting in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio - (FOX19) - Sharonville police confirm they are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday.
Police tell FOX19 NOW a Sharonville officer shot an armed suspect at Sonesta ES Suites hotel on East Kemper Road about 2:30 a.m.
The suspect was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, they said.
His condition was not immediately available.
No officers were hurt, Sharonville police said.
At one point, a SWAT team was on scene but has since left.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is taking over the investigation, said Major Bill Rarrick, agency spokesman.
He is meeting right now with Sharonville’s police chief and said he would put new information out shortly.
