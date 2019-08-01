Ohio police officer shows off his moves for the ‘Git Up Challenge’ (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio police officer is throwing his badge into the ring and dancing to the latest challenge that has taken social media by storm.
The Smith Township Police Department shared a video on Facebook showing one of its officers doing the “Git Up Challenge.”
The line-dancing ditty is done to Blanco Brown’s country song “The Git Up.”
Here’s Blanco Brown performing the song, followed by several other attempts.
Smith Township is located in Mahoning County, approximately 25 northeast of Canton.
