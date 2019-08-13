SPCA Cincinnati making new policy changes

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The SPCA’s Cincinnati shelters announced new procedures for unwanted pets and where they should be dropped off.
According to SPCA officials, the Cincinnati shelters will begin operating as a “managed admissions” facility.
The change now requires appointments for owner turn-in to ensure each pet gets the right amount of attention and care.
They also say, the shelters will only take pets in from residents in Hamilton County.
Finally, each shelter will take in certain kinds of pets, they say.
SPCA officials say at the Sharonville shelter officials will only admit owned or personal companion animals.
The Northside shelter in Colerain will only admit stray animals.
Officials say the policy change reflects a lot of other animal shelters throughout the country and is the best way for workers to care for animals in need.
